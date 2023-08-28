Coimbatore Corporation to map buildings to assess tax deviation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will be carrying out GIS mapping of unassessed and under-assessed properties in the city using drones in 20 wards across the city. Any construction in the city requires approval from the CCMC. The necessary papers for the site where the building is to be built and various other documents including the building plan must be submitted to the CCMC zonal office. The zonal officials after careful assessment, then give the necessary approval.

Recently, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap ordered officials to investigate whether buildings were constructed in violation of the approved plan. Based on his order, the officials held multiple inspections and found several violations.

Speaking to TNIE, M Prathap said in the first phase, a survey was carried out in the Crosscut Road at Gandhipuram in Ward 68, and of the 3,200 buildings inspected, around 70 buildings had more than 60% deviation, and around 100 buildings had more than 20% deviation.



"While some constructed additional infrastructure, some others were using buildings for commercial purposes after obtaining residential licenses. Therefore, appropriate action has been taken and permission will be given only after they pay the revised taxes," he added.



Prathap stated that the civic body is set to conduct a similar survey and GIS mapping in around 20 wards of the city to find violations. He said drones are likely to be used to find out whether tall buildings are being built within the permitted dimensions. With this, the dimensions of buildings, and blueprints among others will be checked and necessary action will be taken in case of violations, he said.



"We added 7,036 new property tax assessments in last financial year and around 536 new assessments were added in July alone. While there are only under-assessments in the city, there are not many unassessed properties. Only these properties are identified and the taxes are revised, the revenue of the CCMC will increase automatically," he added.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will be carrying out GIS mapping of unassessed and under-assessed properties in the city using drones in 20 wards across the city. Any construction in the city requires approval from the CCMC. The necessary papers for the site where the building is to be built and various other documents including the building plan must be submitted to the CCMC zonal office. The zonal officials after careful assessment, then give the necessary approval. Recently, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap ordered officials to investigate whether buildings were constructed in violation of the approved plan. Based on his order, the officials held multiple inspections and found several violations. Speaking to TNIE, M Prathap said in the first phase, a survey was carried out in the Crosscut Road at Gandhipuram in Ward 68, and of the 3,200 buildings inspected, around 70 buildings had more than 60% deviation, and around 100 buildings had more than 20% deviation. "While some constructed additional infrastructure, some others were using buildings for commercial purposes after obtaining residential licenses. Therefore, appropriate action has been taken and permission will be given only after they pay the revised taxes," he added. Prathap stated that the civic body is set to conduct a similar survey and GIS mapping in around 20 wards of the city to find violations. He said drones are likely to be used to find out whether tall buildings are being built within the permitted dimensions. With this, the dimensions of buildings, and blueprints among others will be checked and necessary action will be taken in case of violations, he said. "We added 7,036 new property tax assessments in last financial year and around 536 new assessments were added in July alone. While there are only under-assessments in the city, there are not many unassessed properties. Only these properties are identified and the taxes are revised, the revenue of the CCMC will increase automatically," he added.