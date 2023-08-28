Coimbatore Corporation to map buildings to assess tax deviation
Recently, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap ordered officials to investigate whether buildings were constructed in violation of the approved plan.
Published: 28th August 2023 09:06 AM | Last Updated: 28th August 2023 09:06 AM | A+A A-
"While some constructed additional infrastructure, some others were using buildings for commercial purposes after obtaining residential licenses. Therefore, appropriate action has been taken and permission will be given only after they pay the revised taxes," he added.
Prathap stated that the civic body is set to conduct a similar survey and GIS mapping in around 20 wards of the city to find violations. He said drones are likely to be used to find out whether tall buildings are being built within the permitted dimensions. With this, the dimensions of buildings, and blueprints among others will be checked and necessary action will be taken in case of violations, he said.
"We added 7,036 new property tax assessments in last financial year and around 536 new assessments were added in July alone. While there are only under-assessments in the city, there are not many unassessed properties. Only these properties are identified and the taxes are revised, the revenue of the CCMC will increase automatically," he added.