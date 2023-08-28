Devotees say water from canal polluting pond at Pullambadi's Chidambareswarar Temple

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Built by Kulothunga Chola I around 1080 CE, the Chidambareswarar Temple, which ideally should occupy pride of place in Pullambadi panchayat in the district, is in dire need of maintenance. Devotees who frequent the temple have demanded a clean water supply line to the temple pond, which is also littered with waste.

"The temple is the pride of Pullambadi but there is no clean water supply to the pond. The existing water line is from a nearby canal which is making the pond water unclean," said D Ulaganathan, a local activist. "This year, after much demands, the authorities made temporary arrangements to provide clean water from Pullambadi Lake to the temple during the annual temple festival.

But we need a permanent water pipeline from the lake that has got clean water, so that whenever the water level rises during rains, the temple pond would be filled," he added.

Another devotee said, "The pond presently filled with wastes thrown by the general public contaminates the water. No cleaning work is done to the pond. The authorities should clean the pond so that it helps those devotees who do their rituals there feel comfortable."

He also said, "The pond was last desilted 12 years ago, but has seen no proper maintenance since then. A dedicated water line from a clean water source would keep the pond clean." An HR&CE official told TNIE,

"The pond leased out for fishing. It is their responsibility to keep it clean. I will follow up with them and ensure the pond is clean. As far as the demand for a permanent water line is concerned, we are discussing its feasibility with higher officials. Once we arrive at a decision, a separate water line for the pond could be on the cards."

