Dip in Vaigai causes water woes in Madurai
Local authorities said it takes two days for tanks to get filled in zone five, after which water will be released. Measures are underway to provide water through lorries and pipes.
Published: 28th August 2023 08:07 AM | Last Updated: 28th August 2023 08:07 AM | A+A A-
During the recent corporation council meeting, several councillors raised the issue of water scarcity in their area. Residents of zone five said potable water distributed through pipelines are given only once in a week. Zone five chairperson said while Thirunagar area gets drinking water from Cauvery, other areas in Thiruparakundram relies on Vaigai river. Owing to less water in Vaigai, the whole zone has to rely on Cauvery water. Considering the demand, additional 0.5 MLD water is being distributed through TWAD, he said.
Since Vaigai river has not flown for a couple of months, many of the water sources have dipped. The amount of water arriving per day has dropped to 140.82 MLD. Melakal source has dropped to 7.52 MLD.
Praveen Kumar, city corporation commissioner, told TNIE, "We have decided to approach Theni district collector for releasing water in Vaigai river as it would improve the flow. Though most of the pipes can carry water using gravity, the rest of the area uses pumps. Actions are being taken towards repairing pumps and replacing the malfunctioning ones for better distribution of water. Also, pits in Madakulam tanks have been deepened and pumps sunken."
He added that though the available water is enough for distribution, some valve operators are showing bias in releasing water.