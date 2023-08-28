DMK to reinforce grassroots reach, increase district units ahead of LS polls

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to secure victory in all 40 parliamentary seats, including Puducherry, in the 2024 LS polls, the ruling DMK has outlined plans to reinforce its grassroots infrastructure. The strategy involves establishing district units for every two Assembly constituencies, resulting in an increase from the current 72 district units to a total of 117.

It may be noted that the opposition AIADMK has 75 district units in Tamil Nadu. Amid ranks of second-tier and district-level party functionaries within the DMK, there is growing buzz that the leadership is poised to expand the number of district units. This is aimed at enhancing micro-management capabilities, ultimately strengthening the party’s prospects in the general elections.

High-ranking state-level functionaries have drafted a proposal outlining the reconfiguration of district units and their alignment with specific Assembly constituencies. The proposal is now under the scrutiny of the party’s leadership. A state-level functionary said, “Our current district units lack uniformity. Some oversee four or five Assembly constituencies, while others manage just two.

Ensuring a resounding victory in local, Assembly and parliamentary elections becomes challenging for district secretaries operating with such discrepancies. Our analysis indicates that district secretaries overseeing fewer Assembly constituencies achieve more successful outcome compared to those handling larger areas.”

Another state-level functionary said, “During the last round of parliamentary and Assembly elections, we benefited from a dual anti-incumbency factor, which significantly favoured our party. However, we are now confronted with our own anti-incumbency sentiment. So, a focused and micro-management approach is essential to secure positive results in the 2024 parliamentary elections.”

Recalling recent experiences, a district secretary said, “Leading up to the 2021 Assembly elections, the leadership established nearly 10 new district units and appointed leaders to oversee them. This greatly contributed to our party’s ability to wrest control from the AIADMK in several constituencies. A similar approach can yield beneficial results once again if the leadership proceeds with creating additional district units. We have received word that careful evaluation is ongoing for the division of party units along the lines of every two Assembly constituencies.”

He added that if the leadership approves the creation of new district units, it would pave the way for various individuals to assume key party positions, not only as district secretaries but also within the 23 party-affiliated wings at district level.

