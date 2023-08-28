Docs oppose NMC move to drop 3 depts from med college essential list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has come under sharp criticism from doctors across the state for its decision to drop three major departments from the essential departments required for the approval of new medical colleges from the academic year 2024-2025.

The notification, ‘Guidelines for Under Graduate Courses under Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase seats for Existing Courses and Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023’, issued by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board of NMC on August 16, stated the departments of Chest Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation are no longer mandatory for approval of new medical colleges and removed those from the Minimum Standard Requirement (MSR) regulations. Doctors said the decision will result in the removal of these subjects from the MBBS curriculum, which could affect the medical sector of the country.

Dr Keerthy Varman, former president of the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) condemned the act of NMC and said, “Diseases like Tuberculosis, bronchial asthma, pneumonia and lung cancer come under chest diseases. It is important for medical students to learn about chest medicine and gain practical and clinical knowledge. The decision of NMC to drop the department from the list of necessary departments for a medical college is against the welfare of both students and patients.”

Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation expressed their disappointment at the decision of NMC to remove physical medicine and rehabilitation subjects from the mandatory subject list for the undergraduate curriculum. In its letter on August 19, the association urged the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reinstate the department.

“The PMR is an exclusive medical speciality to treat and rehabilitate disabled people with locomotor, neurological and various chronic debilitating diseases. It is the constitutional duty of the government to ensure the welfare of the biggest community of marginalised and oppressed people of our nation,” the association said in its press statement.

Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association Dr N Ravishankar said, “Chest Medicine, Emergency Medicine and PMR are essential subjects for the MBBS curriculum. It is not clear why these departments were removed. NMC should rethink its decision.”

