Home States Tamil Nadu

Dried-up trees & branches pose danger on Coimbatore Race Course road, residents seek action

It is important to protect trees from unwanted pruning, at the same time withered parts should be removed without delay.

Published: 28th August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Withered branches of trees on Race Course Road in Coimbatore. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

Withered branches of trees on Race Course Road in Coimbatore. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents and motorists in Racecourse have appealed to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to prune trees and cut withered branches saying they posed a risk to people.

Shakthy, a resident from Kovai Pudur, said, "I was standing near a car last Wednesday around 4 pm, a thick withered branch broke and fell to the ground. As it fell, I tried to push it away in order to prevent it from falling on the car, and injured my hand."

He said the corporation should remove withered branches before any untoward incident happens.

A Chandran, who runs a bakery on Tiruchy Road in Ramanathapuram, said, "There is a Vagai tree in front of my bakery and most branches have dried up. As many school students visit my bakery and stand under the tree, it poses a risk to their lives."

He said the highways department should conduct periodic checks of trees and cut dry branches.

K Syed, a member of the district green committee headed by the collector and founder of Green Care, an NGO, said, "Local bodies or other government departments need not get permission from higher authorities to remove the withered part of the trees and it is mandatory to remove them for public safety. It is important to protect trees from unwanted pruning, at the same time withered parts should be removed without delay. Trees come under local bodies, the highways department, and the PWD. Trees in government premises come under PWD. The authorities concerned should conduct checks once in three months to remove the withered parts."When contacted, M Prathap, commissioner of CCMC, said he would look into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Racecourse Coimbatore withered branch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp