Dried-up trees & branches pose danger on Coimbatore Race Course road, residents seek action

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents and motorists in Racecourse have appealed to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to prune trees and cut withered branches saying they posed a risk to people.

Shakthy, a resident from Kovai Pudur, said, "I was standing near a car last Wednesday around 4 pm, a thick withered branch broke and fell to the ground. As it fell, I tried to push it away in order to prevent it from falling on the car, and injured my hand."

He said the corporation should remove withered branches before any untoward incident happens.

A Chandran, who runs a bakery on Tiruchy Road in Ramanathapuram, said, "There is a Vagai tree in front of my bakery and most branches have dried up. As many school students visit my bakery and stand under the tree, it poses a risk to their lives."

He said the highways department should conduct periodic checks of trees and cut dry branches.

K Syed, a member of the district green committee headed by the collector and founder of Green Care, an NGO, said, "Local bodies or other government departments need not get permission from higher authorities to remove the withered part of the trees and it is mandatory to remove them for public safety. It is important to protect trees from unwanted pruning, at the same time withered parts should be removed without delay. Trees come under local bodies, the highways department, and the PWD. Trees in government premises come under PWD. The authorities concerned should conduct checks once in three months to remove the withered parts."When contacted, M Prathap, commissioner of CCMC, said he would look into the issue.

