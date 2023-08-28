How a breakfast could herald a healthy, egalitarian society

Anto T Joseph By

When political parties in power decide to feed the hungry, it is natural for others to feel edgy. The reason is uncomplicated: social welfare schemes are unashamedly populist and have great potential to swing votes. Of course, it is the duty of the opposition to raise the bogey of financial mishandling and keep the focus on the ‘deteriorating’ health of the exchequer and the ballooning debt. But call it ‘freebie’ or ‘revadi culture’ at your own peril. It has the potential to draw the ire of common people, the ultimate beneficiaries. After all, does the man who inaugurated the subsidised scooter scheme for working women in Tamil Nadu in 2018 have the right to rubbish social welfare schemes floated by other governments? The question has yet to be answered.

MK Stalin’s resolve is clear: No student should ever be hungry when they come to school to study. It easily resonates with people’s ideas, irrespective of the party’s ideology. When the state that launched mid-day meals for students a century ago goes all out with a new breakfast scheme and extends it to over 17 lakh government school students spread across 31,000 schools, who can afford to rubbish it? It is an investment for the future. At a time when high veggie prices drill holes in home budgets across the country, breakfast and noon meals are the real saviours.

While the breakfast pilot project was still underway, we heard about a complaint from a corporation primary school in Coimbatore a couple of months ago that the semiya upma served was watery and not cooked properly. The complainant said they couldn’t take the risk of feeding students the clumsily prepared food, and as a result, over 50 students in the school had to fill their stomachs with biscuits one day. TNIE immediately swung into action and sent its reporters to check the quality of the food served. It turned out to be a one-off gripe. The reporters from across the state came back with a unanimous verdict: it is par excellence. We were told that the number of school dropouts is already on the decline. What is vital is that the government ensure the smooth sailing of the scheme going forward. A firm grip on the quality of the items served is a must.

Building a healthy new generation should be top on the agenda for all people’s governments. Of course, instead of raising debt for the welfare schemes, they will have to look for new revenue streams to finance the social welfare programmes so that the exchequers do not run dry, eventually disrupting these schemes.

Just imagine if all schools in India provided breakfast and lunch to all their students as a mandatory provision. Think of students sitting together and enjoying their meals without any class or caste divide. I fondly remember my school days during the 1970s, when I used to eat upma for lunch (made of wheat imported from the US) with my classmates in a government lower primary school in a Kerala village. Let the first-of-its-kind breakfast scheme initiated by the Stalin government be a new dawn. It’s nothing less than a new stepping stone towards building an egalitarian society.

