Off the cuff: Caste at play

‘Our hospital’

Ministers are supposed to inspire confidence in people to use government facilities, especially hospitals, as a lot is being invested to improve them. But, at a function, minister K N Nehru had a slightly different take. During the inauguration of a facility at a private hospital recently, Nehru, while reacting to a comment by Seeman where he sarcastically questioned the need for government doctors when DMK people go to a particular hospital when they are not well while AIADMK will go to another private hospital. “We should realise this hospital became popular (among AIADMK) only after MGR was admitted. We are happy to go the hospital that took good care of Kalaignar for 30 days and everyone in DMK considers it as our hospital,” said the minister.

Caste at play

According to sources, an Adi Dravidar Welfare officer belonging to a dominant community does not keep chairs for visitors in her office so applicants who come to get signatures have to stand. The revelation comes at a time when incidents of caste-based violence in schools are making headlines. This goes on to show that government offices are not spared from caste atrocities. There also have been incidents of Dalit panchayat presidents not being given chairs in their offices.

What’s a family?

A private chain of restaurants, whose branding reflects the idea of family, has clearly divided its work along the lines of gender. The male staff have to take orders and settle payments, while female staff are assigned to serve food. The division of work based on gender is obvious to any visitor. Has the restaurant management been imbibing the wrong ideas about gender in a family-like set up?

Quick tips

Recently, a team from Bihar came to Tiruppur to meet garment exporters in the district to discuss ways to provide skilled labourers to cater to requirements of the industry. The team headed by Bihar Skill Development Mission additional CEO Rajeev Ranjan spoke about the project initiated by the state wherein stakeholders can apply online for manpower, while the state will directly recruit and train labourers as per industry requirements and deploy them. During the interaction, a top exporter said, “Many guest workers are trained for a year, but soon move out after a short period. They take leave for public and religious holidays, but never come back.” Quick to suggest a solution, Ranjan said, “There are many reasons for attrition. If you offer paid holidays and give a free return ticket, there would be no attrition.” There was a light laughter in the room as all the exporters and officials agreed in unison to the suggestion and the root of the problem.

(Contributed by Sinduja Jane, Subashini Vijayakumar, Praveena S A and Saravanan MP; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

