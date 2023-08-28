Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government panel aims to create society free from caste 

Published: 28th August 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former judge K Chandru (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the brutal assault on a 17-year-old boy and his sister belonging to Scheduled Caste in Tirunelveli district, the state government recently constituted a committee headed by retired High Court Justice K Chandru. He has been tasked with proposing strategies to eliminate disparities on the basis of caste and creed among students within educational institutions.

According to a GO, the committee has been requested to provide a comprehensive report outlining guidelines and recommendations for proactive steps to be taken in collaboration with teachers, students and parents. The objective is to work towards the creation of a society free from caste-related divisions, motivating all stakeholders towards the goal of harmony.

The committee has also been instructed to advise on the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism, enabling students to address issues effectively. The panel is also expected to gather insights from educators, students, social workers, journalists and others to inform their recommendations.

