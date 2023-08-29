AIADMK has begun foundation work for 2024 LS polls, says EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: AIADMK has started strengthening the foundation for parliamentary elections, general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters after meeting suburban district functionaries of the party at Omalur on Monday.

“We are engaged in important works like setting up booth committees and local women’s wings. These are like laying a strong foundation. Once it is set, we will start the campaign,” Palaniswami said.

Criticising the state government, Palaniswami said, “Corruption is rampant in various municipalities and town panchayats.

AIADMK will stage demonstrations in front of local body offices condemning this. Drinking water problem has now emerged in various districts. Chief Minister MK Stalin is unable to find a solution to the Cauvery water issue. The inflow in Mettur dam is very low and storage is also fast decreasing. Delta farmers who have started kuruvai cultivation are in great stress.”

Talking about AIADMK’s recent conference in Madurai, Palaniswami said, “It was the biggest conference ever held by our party. Expelled leader O Panneerselvam has been criticising this conference merely out of frustration.”

