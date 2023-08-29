Home States Tamil Nadu

Crackers stored in house explode, four injured in Tamil Nadu's Rasipuram

A spark from an electric bat used to ward off mosquitoes came into contact with a volatile chemical and triggered an explosion, police said.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:05 AM

Fire fighters rescued Kannan, his wife and his daughters from the house | Express

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL:  Four members of a family suffered burn injuries after firecrackers stored in their house exploded on Monday evening in Rasipuram. Police said, Kannan (42), owned a firecracker manufacturing unit at Masillathottam area and used to stock fireworks in his third-floor home in Rasipuram.

At around 9:30 pm, one of his family members used an electric bat to ward off mosquitoes. A spark from the electric bat came into contact with a volatile chemical and triggered an explosion, police added.
Kannan’s neighbours informed fire and rescue services department who rushed to the spot. As the house was located on the third floor, fire fighters could not effectively tackle the fire. After nearly 20 minutes, the blaze was controlled. 

Fire fighters rescued Kannan, his wife Subhatha (40) and daughters Harshvardhini (18) and Hansika (10) and they were admitted in Rasipuram government hospital. Revenue officials said the injuries were minor and there is no cause for concern; all four people are in stable condition. Collector Dr S Uma visited the injured in the hospital and also the residence where the explosion occurred and inspected the damages.
Revenue officials said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, and fire department would probe into the cause. 
 

Comments

