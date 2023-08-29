Home States Tamil Nadu

Doctors stage sit-in agitation demanding implementation of GO 293

GO 293, which was passed in June 2021 promising them special increments and allowances

Published: 29th August 2023

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Doctors attached with the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) staged a sit-in agitation demanding implementation of GO 293, which was passed in June 2021 promising them special increments and allowances, in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) and Tenkasi Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) on Monday.

Dr M Mohamed Rafi, Dr B Sivasubramanian, and Dr Manikandan led about 30 doctors in the protest which lasted from 10.30 am to 5 pm. Rafi told TNIE that their protest would also continue on Tuesday.

"GO 293 was passed as a result of four years of protests. Chief Minister M K Stalin took notice of our hardships and ordered the health department to pass the GO after he assumed office. However, the doctors have not been given any monetary benefits even after two years since the GO was passed. So far, the doctors have filed four petitions before the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench demanding its implementation. The Court ordered the state government to implement GO 293 even though some doctors opposed its implementation urging the state government to implement GO 354 instead. Hence, the state government should immediately grant the doctors increment and allowances as per the GO 293," he demanded.
 

In a letter to the TvMCH dean Revathi Balan, Rafi who is Tirunelveli district president of TNGDA intimated their protest.

In Tenkasi's GHQH, about 30 doctors, including Tenkasi district president of TNGDA and hospital superintendent R Jesline, Senthil Sekar, Ibrahim, Rajalakshmi, Thirumalaikumar and Nagajothi staged the sit-in protest. The GO 293 ensures the granting of one special increment for doctors with postgraduate diplomas, two special increments for doctors with postgraduate degrees (MD/MS), and additional two special increments for super specialists (DM/MCH). These doctors also will be given some allowances if this GO is implemented.

