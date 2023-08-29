Home States Tamil Nadu

Eggs for noon meals missing, Tiruppur collector orders audit

Cooks at school allege local politicians take eggs for personal use

Published: 29th August 2023

Eggs



By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  District collector T Christuraj has ordered an inspection of egg stocks in government schools following complaints that noon meal workers were distributing half eggs to children. General secretary of all general labour welfare association A Saravanan, who raised the issue during the weekly grievances meet on Monday, told TNIE

“The state government provides eggs with minimum weight of 46 gms to school children on all working days under the noon meal scheme along with hot, nutritious meals. But many schools in the city have not been providing full, boiled eggs. When I walked into a government school in Poyampalayam last week, I found half eggs being distributed. When I asked the cook, she claimed that out of every ten eggs, two or three had decayed and were thrown away. Further, she alleged that local politicians regularly take away eggs from the school.”

Similar situation prevails in Pichamapalayam, Iduvampalayam, Nehru Nagar, Neruperichal, Veerapandi and Kumar Nagar schools. Saradha (name changed), a noon meal worker, said, ”Every week, eggs are procured and stocked in 119 Anganwadi centres in Tiruppur city. But, the attendance of students varies every day, and two or three students are absent, in order to adjust. the cook cut the eggs in half. But many times, local politicians take away eggs for their personal use. Noon meal workers are powerless and they can’t stand up to politicians.”

“We are forced to divide the eggs and distribute them evenly to the children,” she added. According to Saravanan, the district collector had assured a probe into the issue. “We have formed a special committee to inspect, check and verify egg stock in all schools. Action will be taken against officials and politicians involved in this issue,” Saravanan quoted the collector.

