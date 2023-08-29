Home States Tamil Nadu

Expedite trial in suicide case: Madras HC to sessions court

The Madras High Court has directed the Namakkal sessions court to complete the trial in a 2013 student suicide case in four months.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The Madras High Court has directed the Namakkal sessions court to complete the trial in a 2013 student suicide case in four months. The court passed the orders while dismissing a petition filed by the school correspondent to quash proceedings against him.

The court was hearing a petition pertaining to the suicide case of M Mohanraj, a Class 11 student of Kurinji School in Namakkal, who died in September 2013. The investigating officer filed a closure report in the case in 2014.

Aggrieved by the closure report, Marimuthu, father of Mohanraj, filed a protest petition and prayed for a CBCID enquiry. Taking cognisance of the objections, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Namakkal rejected the report. The case was transferred to CBCID by the high court.

Meanwhile Thangavel, correspondent of the Kurinji School in Namakkal moved the Madras High Court to quash proceedings against him. The high court dismissed the petition and directed the sessions court to complete the trial in four months.

