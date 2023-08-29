For TN to get due fund, NDA must be defeated: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin has said in a letter to DMK cadre that Tamil Nadu would be able to its get due fund allocation only if there is a change in the seat of power in Delhi. Therefore, DMK cadre should work towards winning 40 out of 40 parliamentary seats, including Puducherry, in the 2024 LS polls. Stalin wrote the letter to the cadre on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of his elevation as DMK president.

Stalin elaborated on how he assumed the post in 2018 and how he bagged a thumping victory in the 2019 general elections and rural local body election. Apart from forming government after 2021 Assembly polls, the DMK registered an overwhelming victory in urban local body elections too. he said.

Condemning the BJP-led Union government, Stalin said the saffron party is neglecting Tamil Nadu owing to its lack of electoral prospects in the state. He pointed at lesser allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu when compared with BJP-ruled states, and underscored the efforts taken by the DMK government in propelling the state towards progress.

Emphasising the necessity for a change in central leadership, Stalin voiced the collective desire for a brighter future, not just for Tamil Nadu but the whole of India. He said INDIA would bring about a transformative dawn for the entire nation.

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin has said in a letter to DMK cadre that Tamil Nadu would be able to its get due fund allocation only if there is a change in the seat of power in Delhi. Therefore, DMK cadre should work towards winning 40 out of 40 parliamentary seats, including Puducherry, in the 2024 LS polls. Stalin wrote the letter to the cadre on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of his elevation as DMK president. Stalin elaborated on how he assumed the post in 2018 and how he bagged a thumping victory in the 2019 general elections and rural local body election. Apart from forming government after 2021 Assembly polls, the DMK registered an overwhelming victory in urban local body elections too. he said. Condemning the BJP-led Union government, Stalin said the saffron party is neglecting Tamil Nadu owing to its lack of electoral prospects in the state. He pointed at lesser allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu when compared with BJP-ruled states, and underscored the efforts taken by the DMK government in propelling the state towards progress.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Emphasising the necessity for a change in central leadership, Stalin voiced the collective desire for a brighter future, not just for Tamil Nadu but the whole of India. He said INDIA would bring about a transformative dawn for the entire nation.