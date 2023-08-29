Gas leak sparked Madurai train fire, 5 held

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested five people for culpable homicide in connection with the death of nine pilgrims in the IRCTC tourist coach fire in Madurai on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as tourist agency staff J Deepak, cook Hardish Sharma, helpers Sath Prakash Rasdoki and Kashyap, and guide Narendra Kumar. Section invoked in the case, 174 CrPC (accidental death), has now been changed to 304 (B) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Cases were also booked under Sections 285 of IPC and 164 of Indian Railways Act.

Speaking to TNIE, superintendent of police GRP (Tiruchy) Senthil Kumar said, “One of the deceased, Harish Kumar @ Bapu Basin (61), had organised the tour through his firm Basin Travel Agency. He had brought inflammable materials along with him in violation of norms.

Of the 64 who had come from UP in the coach, 55 are passengers and nine are Harish’s aides. They had brought two cylinders with them and filled gas in Kanniyakumari district. Two of the deceased, cooks Ankul Kasyap (32) and Deepak Kashyap (20), were preparing tea when the fire broke out,” the SP said.

11-year-old sent back to Lucknow: SP

“Suddenly, a leakage in the gas tube triggered a fire that led to a cylinder explosion. The blaze soon spread to other parts of the coach. Seeing the fire, the five accused jumped out of the train and shouted for help. Since only one entrance of the coach was opened and the rest were locked, several got trapped in the train. Some of the victims, who initially escaped, went inside the coach again to retrieve their belongings and got caught in the fire. Ankul Kasyap’s 11-year-old son who came along with the group as helper escaped and he was sent back to Lucknow,” the SP said.

The second cylinder was recovered intact from another part of the coach, the officer said. All the five accused were remanded to custody till September 11 by Madurai JMM court on Monday. Goondas Act will be invoked on those who bring inflammable material on trains, the SP said. Commissioner of Railway Safety AM Chowdhary continued his inquiry with the witnesses for the second day on Monday. Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Chowdhary said the leak in the cylinder tube was the reason for the explosion

Accused held for culpable homicide

Section 174 CrPC (accidental death) has now been changed to 304 (B) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Cases were booked under Sections 285 of IPC. One of the deceased, Harish Kumar, organised the tour.

MADURAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested five people for culpable homicide in connection with the death of nine pilgrims in the IRCTC tourist coach fire in Madurai on Saturday. The arrested were identified as tourist agency staff J Deepak, cook Hardish Sharma, helpers Sath Prakash Rasdoki and Kashyap, and guide Narendra Kumar. Section invoked in the case, 174 CrPC (accidental death), has now been changed to 304 (B) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Cases were also booked under Sections 285 of IPC and 164 of Indian Railways Act. Speaking to TNIE, superintendent of police GRP (Tiruchy) Senthil Kumar said, “One of the deceased, Harish Kumar @ Bapu Basin (61), had organised the tour through his firm Basin Travel Agency. He had brought inflammable materials along with him in violation of norms.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Of the 64 who had come from UP in the coach, 55 are passengers and nine are Harish’s aides. They had brought two cylinders with them and filled gas in Kanniyakumari district. Two of the deceased, cooks Ankul Kasyap (32) and Deepak Kashyap (20), were preparing tea when the fire broke out,” the SP said. 11-year-old sent back to Lucknow: SP “Suddenly, a leakage in the gas tube triggered a fire that led to a cylinder explosion. The blaze soon spread to other parts of the coach. Seeing the fire, the five accused jumped out of the train and shouted for help. Since only one entrance of the coach was opened and the rest were locked, several got trapped in the train. Some of the victims, who initially escaped, went inside the coach again to retrieve their belongings and got caught in the fire. Ankul Kasyap’s 11-year-old son who came along with the group as helper escaped and he was sent back to Lucknow,” the SP said. The second cylinder was recovered intact from another part of the coach, the officer said. All the five accused were remanded to custody till September 11 by Madurai JMM court on Monday. Goondas Act will be invoked on those who bring inflammable material on trains, the SP said. Commissioner of Railway Safety AM Chowdhary continued his inquiry with the witnesses for the second day on Monday. Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Chowdhary said the leak in the cylinder tube was the reason for the explosion Accused held for culpable homicide Section 174 CrPC (accidental death) has now been changed to 304 (B) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Cases were booked under Sections 285 of IPC. One of the deceased, Harish Kumar, organised the tour.