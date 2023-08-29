‘Loan’ issue: Neighbour alleges life threat from Kovai mayor’s family

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A neighbour of Coimbatore mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, of the DMK, on Monday lodged a complaint in the police commissioner’s office stating that Kalpana’s brother and mother have been issuing life threats when asked to return the money they allegedly borrowed from her.

Saranya Gopinath (33) of Tiruvarur, who lives in a rented house in Maniyakaranpalayam, said after Kalpana became mayor, her mother and brother started dumping waste near their house and insulted her family when they asked the mayor’s family to return the money. “In February 2021, I lent Rs 15,000 to the mayor’s mother, Kaliyammal, for medical care. But, they returned Rs 5,000 till date. When we asked for the money, they started to harass us using goons,” said Saranya.

She alleged that the mayor’s family performed witchcraft against her family and let out waste water into her house. “On August 23, they verbally abused us and threatened us with dire consequences. Also, they forced the house owner to vacate from the compound,” Saranya added.

“There are four houses in the compound and three of them are occupied by the mayor’s family. With the motive of occupying the remaining house, they continue to harass us,” Saranya alleged. Kalpana denied the charges and said they were fabricated. “There was a problem between the woman and the house owner and she was asked to vacate the house eight months ago.

But she is diverting it towards our family. We did not take any money from her. A dried flower from the pooja room fell into her house, but it was wrongly portrayed in the media,” the mayor said. On Sunday, Kalpana’s brother Kumar lodged a complaint accusing Saranya of allegedly recording their activities through CCTV cameras. City police received both the complaints and began investigation.

‘Only Rs 5,000 out of Rs 15,000 loan returned’

