Man gets 3-year jail in Vellore Jos Alukkas heist

The 24-year-old burgled  the showroom wearing a lion mask and escaped with gold and diamonds weighing 15.9 kg, worth around Rs 8 crore. 

Teekaraman single-handedly planned and executed the burglary at Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom in Vellore in 2021|Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  Vellore District Court on Monday sentenced a 24-year-old man to three years imprisonment in the 2021 Jos Alukkas burglary case. The convict, V Teekaraman from Kuchipalayam in Pallikondan, had been employed as a car mechanic in Bengaluru. After resigning from the job, he worked as a mason for a  period of time. 

According to sources, Teekaraman meticulously planned the burglary over three months and solely executed it. He diligently dug a hole on a daily basis for ten days at the rear of the Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom in Vellore, as it was an isolated area devoid of CCTV surveillance.

He burgled  the showroom wearing a lion mask and escaped with gold and diamonds weighing 15.9 kg, worth around Rs 8 crore. However, the Special Investigation Teams successfully apprehended the convict following a 48-hour-long perusal  of CCTV footage. 

After a five-day search, the police located Teekaraman and arrested him from Odukathur in Vellore. The police team also managed to recover the stolen jewllery from a burialground in Odukathur.
The final verdict in the burglary case was delivered on Monday and Judge K Rose Kala sentenced Teekaraman to three years in prison. Additionally, he will have to undergo an imprisonment three more months, if he fails to remit a fine of Rs 1,000.

