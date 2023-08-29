Pilgrims arrive on foot in droves to partake in Velankanni festival

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Trudging for days under the scorching sun from across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Bengaluru and Thrissur, hundreds of thousands of devotees have been arriving in droves to partake in the annual festival of the St. Mary's Nativity at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district - to be held between August 29 to September 8.

Devotees have been arriving in high influx from states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on buses, in cars, and by foot. Every year, the festival registers a turnout of over a million devotees reaching the coastal district after days and nights of travel.

Flushed with devotion and endearment, the devotees were seen pushing carts of idols of St. Mary or walking their babies on strollers. Some of them even carried idols and flagpoles on their shoulders and played devotional songs.

A group of ten devotees from Bengaluru pushed a cart containing a rosary made up of teak wood. It took them 12 days to reach Velankanni. "We have been partaking in the festival for three generations. All our prayers have been fulfilled through the years.

So, this year we brought in our biggest offering," said Jerry of Bengaluru. The coming days are expected to register the footfall of more devotees. Special buses and trains were scheduled for the occasion. have been launched for the devotees for the annual festival this year. Velankanni was teeming with devotees ahead of the flag hoisting.

