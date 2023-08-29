Pilgrims to Velankanni trudge miles, bringing road safety concerns to the fore

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The fervour abounding the annual festival of the St. Mary's Nativity at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district has once again brought to the fore the threat to life posed by over-speeding vehicles as devotees, arriving in droves from across districts and states, were seen trudging along the highway roads here. Despite safety directions, pilgrims fail to adhere to the norms, including the installation of reflector materials, to avoid any untoward incidents.

Police officers and the highways department have stepped up vigil in the wake of the high accidents reported during the recently concluded 'Aadi' season. Despite putting in place safety measures, including barricades, the season witnessed both fatal and non-fatal accidents. Against this backdrop, the officials concerned took extra measures to ensure road safety. S Lawrence of Manapparai, journeying to Velankanni on foot, said he mostly traversed in the night to escape the scorching sun.

"I am not used to wearing stickers or reflector dresses while walking, but few of my friends follow such measures," said Lawrence, who expressed his confidence in withstanding all odds as he was "walking for the sake of God." H Ghouse Baig of Tiruchy, who is vocal about road safety awareness, said police should regulate vulnerable spots that see a high influx of devotees.

"Pilgrims should walk on the right side of the road as they would then be able to see the vehicles coming from the opposite side," said Baig. A Joseph Nixon, the Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Tiruchy city, said, "Barricades have been placed on important areas to slowdown over-speeding vehicles. Pilgrims have been instructed to stick reflective badges on clothes and bags, and also to avoid dark clothes."

