Prohibition Enforcement sleuths pick up 15 for peddling 240 kg ganja

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) sleuths on Monday arrested 15 persons, including two women, and allegedly seized 240 kg of ganja during a vehicle inspection at Pudur Pandiyapuram toll plaza.

According to sources, the PEW sleuths, based on a tip-off, conducted a vehicle inspection on the Ettayapuram road. "While inspecting two vehicles at the Pudur Pandiyapuram toll plaza late on Sunday, the special police team intercepted two cars. As soon as the police stopped the car, two persons jumped and escaped, which seemed suspicious to the police," sources said.



While searching the vehicle, the sleuths managed to seize around 240 kg of ganja concealed in bags, following which the PEW registered a case against 15 persons, including two women and the son of a politician, sources further said.



The suspects were identified as G Aaron Rajesh (34), A Isaki Ganesh (29), M Arunkumar (28), E Vigneswaran (28), M Thirumani (29), C Mookandi alias Raja (30), J Thirumani Kumaran (27), M Kaleeswaran (24), V Joseph (63), M Sayalan (45), J Sajirin (35), R Sambath Kumar (50), M Saravanan (45), and women E Srimathi (23), and A Shibani (31). Srimathi is a second-year law student at Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh, whereas Raja is the son of the district president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The police seized 240 kgs of ganja and two cars. PEW DSP Sivasubbu is investigating the case.

