Home States Tamil Nadu

Prohibition Enforcement sleuths pick up 15 for peddling 240 kg ganja

According to sources, the PEW sleuths, based on a tip-off, conducted a vehicle inspection on the Ettayapuram road.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja, Cannabis, Marijuana

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) sleuths on Monday arrested 15 persons, including two women, and allegedly seized 240 kg of ganja during a vehicle inspection at Pudur Pandiyapuram toll plaza.

According to sources, the PEW sleuths, based on a tip-off, conducted a vehicle inspection on the Ettayapuram road. "While inspecting two vehicles at the Pudur Pandiyapuram toll plaza late on Sunday, the special police team intercepted two cars. As soon as the police stopped the car, two persons jumped and escaped, which seemed suspicious to the police," sources said.

While searching the vehicle, the sleuths managed to seize around 240 kg of ganja concealed in bags, following which the PEW registered a case against 15 persons, including two women and the son of a politician, sources further said.  

The suspects were identified as G Aaron Rajesh (34), A Isaki Ganesh (29), M Arunkumar (28), E Vigneswaran (28), M Thirumani (29), C Mookandi alias Raja (30), J Thirumani Kumaran (27), M Kaleeswaran (24), V Joseph (63), M Sayalan (45), J Sajirin (35), R Sambath Kumar (50), M Saravanan (45), and women E Srimathi (23), and A Shibani (31). Srimathi is a second-year law student at Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh, whereas Raja is the son of the district president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The police seized 240 kgs of ganja and two cars. PEW DSP Sivasubbu is investigating the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp