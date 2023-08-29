Radio diagnosis, general meds top choices for PG medicos

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the first round of counselling for postgraduate government medical seats ended recently, radio diagnosis and general medicine emerged as the most preferred courses this year. Among the top 100 rank holders in the provisional allotment list, only one doctor opted for general surgery.

Dr K Senthil, president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said, “Radio Diagnosis and general medicines have always been the most sought courses for the last 15 years. But every year the trend of second preference keeps changing. In previous years, it was paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology and orthopaedics. For the last two years, general medicine has been more preferred by students.” Radio diagnosis is a relaxed job where doctors can even work from home. That could be one of the reasons why students prefer this speciality, he added.

Dr G R Ravindranath, General Secretary of Doctors Association for Social Equality said, “General medicine acts as a gateway for joining super speciality courses. Radio Diagnosis might be the trend now, but with artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, it is uncertain if the same scope for radiologists would continue ten years later.”

People realised the importance of general medicine during COVID-19 and the need for ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, X-ray and other investigations to diagnose some diseases is always there, said S Chandrasekar, Head Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

