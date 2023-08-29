Home States Tamil Nadu

Radio diagnosis, general meds top choices for PG medicos

Dr K Senthil, president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said that Radio Diagnosis and general medicines have always been the most sought courses for the last 15 years.

Published: 29th August 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the first round of counselling for postgraduate government medical seats ended recently, radio diagnosis and general medicine emerged as the most preferred courses this year. Among the top 100 rank holders in the provisional allotment list, only one doctor opted for general surgery.

Dr K Senthil, president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said, “Radio Diagnosis and general medicines have always been the most sought courses for the last 15 years. But every year the trend of second preference keeps changing. In previous years, it was paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology and orthopaedics. For the last two years, general medicine has been more preferred by students.”  Radio diagnosis is a relaxed job where doctors can even work from home. That could be one of the reasons why students prefer this speciality, he added. 

Dr G R Ravindranath, General Secretary of  Doctors Association for Social Equality said, “General medicine acts as a gateway for joining super speciality courses. Radio Diagnosis might be the trend now, but with artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, it is uncertain if the same scope for radiologists would continue ten years later.”

People realised the importance of general medicine during COVID-19 and the need for ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, X-ray and other investigations to diagnose some diseases is always there, said S Chandrasekar, Head Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp