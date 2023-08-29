Three govt college professors in TN transferred on charges of caste bias  

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After multiple cases of caste clashes among college and school students in Tamil Nadu, three professors of three government arts and science colleges across the state have been transferred by the directorate of collegiate education over complaints of caste bias and for instigating clashes among students, sources said.

The three professors are Ravi Masiyan of government arts and science college in Vyasarpadi, Krishnan of Sivagangai, and Saravanaperumal of a college in Kumbakonam. Sources said, all three professors have been transferred to Gudalur near Ooty. The action was taken based on complaints from students and recommendations of principals of the colleges. Regional joint directors of collegiate education were involved in the inquiry, sources said.

One of the professors had failed three postgraduate students by giving them one mark in his subject. The students approached officials of collegiate education and voiced their concern. Another professor had allegedly operated a WhatsApp group under his community’s name and favoured students from the community. This sparked fear among students who hesitated to attend his classes and some of them had even approached local police on the issue, sources said.

The transfer orders were issued a week ago. Professors Saravaperumal and Krishnan have got stay orders against the transfers, sources said. Another professor, a Pocso accused, was also suspended. The directorate said strict action would be taken against caste-based favouritism. It has also asked colleges to maintain a harmonious and inclusive atmosphere on their premises where students can learn without any negativity.

