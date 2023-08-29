Home States Tamil Nadu

Three govt college professors in TN transferred on charges of caste bias  

The three professors are Ravi Masiyan of government arts and science college in Vyasarpadi, Krishnan of Sivagangai, and Saravanaperumal of a college in Kumbakonam.

Published: 29th August 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   After multiple cases of caste clashes among college and school students in Tamil Nadu, three professors of three government arts and science colleges across the state have been transferred by the directorate of collegiate education over complaints of caste bias and for instigating clashes among students, sources said.

The three professors are Ravi Masiyan of government arts and science college in Vyasarpadi, Krishnan of Sivagangai, and Saravanaperumal of a college in Kumbakonam. Sources said, all three professors have been transferred to Gudalur near Ooty. The action was taken based on complaints from students and recommendations of principals of the colleges. Regional joint directors of collegiate education were involved in the inquiry, sources said.

One of the professors had failed three postgraduate students by giving them one mark in his subject. The students approached officials of collegiate education and voiced their concern. Another professor had allegedly operated a WhatsApp group under his community’s name and favoured students from the community. This sparked fear among students who hesitated to attend his classes and some of them had even approached local police on the issue, sources said.

The transfer orders were issued a week ago. Professors Saravaperumal and Krishnan have got stay orders against the transfers, sources said. Another professor, a Pocso accused, was also suspended. The directorate said strict action would be taken against caste-based favouritism. It has also asked colleges to maintain a harmonious and inclusive atmosphere on their premises where students can learn without any negativity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caste bias Professors transfer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp