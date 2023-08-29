TN Finance Minister attributes 8 per cent growth to ‘Dravidian model’ governance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday said Tamil Nadu clocked an economic growth rate of 8% post-Covid and the growth pattern is balanced. He attributed it to proactive measures initiated by the MK Stalin government.

Addressing a press conference at the State Planning Commission office here, he said, Tamil Nadu registered a positive economic growth of 8% while there was a negative growth across the country.

Stating that there has been stagnation in certain sectors due to specific reasons, Thennarasu said the state government is focussing on agriculture and other areas to boost the growth engine. He said, “Tamil Nadu ranked 2nd in terms of GSDP at current prices and 3rd in terms of GSDP at constant prices in 2021-22. In 2022-23 relative ranks could not be estimated as GSDP of most states have not been released.”

The minister also said, “The growth rate of GSDP of TN in 2021-22 and 2022-23 is 7.92% and 8.19% at constant prices and 15.84% and 14.16% at current prices. Besides, inflation index values for 2021-22 and 2022-23 are 7.92 and 5.97. The corresponding inflation index values for all India during these two years are 9.31 and 8.82.”

Thennarasu also pointed out that the state’s inflation index value steadily declined to 5.91% in 2022-23 from 7.92% in 2021-22 as against national values of 8.82% and 9.31%.

