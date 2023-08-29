TN's Single-window business portal facing challenges in integrating 236 services

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal, a one-stop portal for investors to electronically secure all business-related approvals, licences, clearances and NOCs in a time-bound, transparent and hassle-free manner, is facing challenges in integrating 236 services encompassing more than 40 departments.

As per per a contract signed between Guidance and Tata Consultancy Services, only 162 services have been put into operation as of now. The reasons cited include technical glitches and departmental delays.

The idea behind the portal was to improve ease of doing business for investors and make the government to business (G2B) interface faceless, paperless and contact-less.

Sources said the portal could not be linked to 64 services provided by 16 departments, which include Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Directorate of Agriculture, Commissionerate of Town Panchayat, Directorate of Town and Country Planning and CMDA, Prohibition and Excise Department and Commissionerate of Transport among others.

The major challenges include integrating planning permission and building permission given by DTCP, CMDA and local bodies. Official sources said 14 services, the highest that need to be integrated with the portal, are pending with DTCP and CMDA, which come under the housing department. These include change of land use, planning permission and building permit, layout approval, plinth-level inspection and completion certificate.

Another major issue is the integration of services by the forest department. These include NOC for prior intimation of felling of red sanders, black wood, silver oak, rose wood and teak trees; property mark registration and issue of tree transport permit (red sanders) and renewal; property mark registration and issue of tree transport permit (non-exempt trees other than red sanders) and renewal and application for wood-based industry licence.

The other services which could not be linked include licences for sale and storage of fertilizers under Essential Commodities Act, licence for manufacturing insecticide; permission for construction of factories or installation of machinery by Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; licence and renewal of naptha for Chennai and other districts by Civil Supplies Department. Sources said the state is holding review to integrate all the services to the portal.

