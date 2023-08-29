Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's Single-window business portal facing challenges in integrating 236 services

As per per a contract signed between Guidance and Tata Consultancy Services, only 162 services have been put into operation as of now.

Published: 29th August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil  Nadu Single Window Portal

For representational purpose.(Illustration | Sourav Roy)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Tamil  Nadu Single Window Portal, a one-stop portal for investors to electronically secure all business-related approvals, licences, clearances and NOCs in a time-bound, transparent and hassle-free manner, is facing challenges in integrating 236 services encompassing more than 40 departments. 

As per per a contract signed between Guidance and Tata Consultancy Services, only 162 services have been put into operation as of now. The reasons cited include  technical glitches and  departmental delays. 
The idea behind the portal  was to improve ease of doing business for investors and make the government to business (G2B) interface faceless, paperless and contact-less.

Sources said the portal could not be linked to 64 services provided by 16 departments, which include Tamil  Nadu Forest Department, Directorate of Agriculture, Commissionerate of  Town Panchayat, Directorate of Town and Country Planning and CMDA, Prohibition and Excise Department and Commissionerate of Transport among others.

The major challenges include integrating planning permission and building permission given by DTCP, CMDA and local bodies. Official sources said 14 services, the highest that need to be integrated with the portal, are pending with DTCP and CMDA, which come under the housing department. These include change of land use,  planning permission and building permit, layout approval, plinth-level inspection and completion certificate.

Another major issue is the integration of services by the forest department. These include  NOC for prior intimation of felling of red sanders, black wood, silver oak, rose wood and teak trees; property mark  registration and issue of tree transport permit (red sanders) and renewal; property mark registration and issue of tree transport permit (non-exempt trees other than red sanders) and renewal and application for wood-based industry licence.

The other services which could not be linked include licences for sale and storage of fertilizers under Essential  Commodities Act, licence for manufacturing insecticide; permission for construction of factories or  installation of machinery by Department of Rural  Development and Panchayat Raj; licence and renewal of naptha for Chennai and other districts by Civil Supplies Department. Sources said the state is holding review to integrate all the services to the portal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil  Nadu Single Window Portal Tata Consultancy Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp