Woman with visual impairment petitions Tenkasi collector for free house, job

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: A 32-year-old woman with visual impairment petitioned Tenkasi district collector D Ravichandran demanding a house under the 'housing for all' scheme along with a job in Anganwadi during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday. She said the district administration has not taken any action on her previous six petitions.



In her petition, B Sundari, a resident of Surandai town, said Department of the Welfare of the Differently Abled certified her as 100% disabled. "I completely lost the vision in one of my eyes during my childhood. I have partial vision on the other eye. Due to health issues, my husband, a daily wager, can earn only `250 a day. We are struggling to raise our five-year-old son. Since we are residing in a rental house, we requested a free house under the state or union government's scheme from the district administration. However, my repeated petitions were not considered," she said.



Another petitioner, B Baramayi Ammal (72), urged the district administration to get back her house from her children who allegedly abandoned her. K Subbaiah, a farmer from Mailappapuram village, sought action against revenue officials for changing his 'nanchai' category land as 'natham' land. MLA Palani Nadar petitioned Ravichandran urging him to initiate steps to declare Tenkasi district as drought-hit.



Advocate SK Venkat Raman petitioned Tirunelveli district collector KP Karthikeyan and city police demanding steps for giving financial assistance to the children of slain food delivery person Mukesh from the monthly foster care fund of Rs 4,000 under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme. Mukesh, a resident of Kokkirakulam, was murdered in the city on August 2.

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: A 32-year-old woman with visual impairment petitioned Tenkasi district collector D Ravichandran demanding a house under the 'housing for all' scheme along with a job in Anganwadi during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday. She said the district administration has not taken any action on her previous six petitions. In her petition, B Sundari, a resident of Surandai town, said Department of the Welfare of the Differently Abled certified her as 100% disabled. "I completely lost the vision in one of my eyes during my childhood. I have partial vision on the other eye. Due to health issues, my husband, a daily wager, can earn only `250 a day. We are struggling to raise our five-year-old son. Since we are residing in a rental house, we requested a free house under the state or union government's scheme from the district administration. However, my repeated petitions were not considered," she said. Another petitioner, B Baramayi Ammal (72), urged the district administration to get back her house from her children who allegedly abandoned her. K Subbaiah, a farmer from Mailappapuram village, sought action against revenue officials for changing his 'nanchai' category land as 'natham' land. MLA Palani Nadar petitioned Ravichandran urging him to initiate steps to declare Tenkasi district as drought-hit. Advocate SK Venkat Raman petitioned Tirunelveli district collector KP Karthikeyan and city police demanding steps for giving financial assistance to the children of slain food delivery person Mukesh from the monthly foster care fund of Rs 4,000 under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme. Mukesh, a resident of Kokkirakulam, was murdered in the city on August 2.