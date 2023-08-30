Home States Tamil Nadu

18 Tamil Nadu MPs appointed to parliamentary panels

According to a Parliament bulletin, in consultation with Lok Sabha Speaker, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has reconstituted eight department-related parliamentary standing committees.

Published: 30th August 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament (PTI Photo)

Parliament building. (File | PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 18 MPs from Tamil Nadu, including P Chidambaram and Tiruchy Siva, have been selected as members of various parliamentary standing committees.

Siva has been designated as chairperson of the committee on industry.

According to a Parliament bulletin, in consultation with Lok Sabha Speaker, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has reconstituted eight department-related parliamentary standing committees. This reconfiguration is set to take effect from September 13.

DMK member Pon Gautham Sigamani has been appointed as member of the parliamentary standing committee for commerce. Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), TR Paarivendhar (DMK) and S Venkatesan (CPM) have made members of the parliamentary standing committee for education, women, children, youth and sports.

Lok Sabha MPs K Navaskani (IUML) and DVN Senthil Kumar S (DMK) have been appointed members of the health and family welfare committee.  P Chidambaram (Congress), NR Elango (DMK) and Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) have been chosen as members of the committee on home affairs. 

MPs TRVS Ramesh (DMK), Su Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) and Vijaykumar alias Vijay Vasanth (Congress) have been named members of the committee on industry. MPs P Wilson (DMK), B Manickam Tagore (Congress) and A Raja (DMK) have secured roles as members in the committee on personnel, public grievances, law, and justice. DMK MP SS Palanimanickam has been made member of committee on transport, tourism and culture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu DMK Congress MPs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp