18 Tamil Nadu MPs appointed to parliamentary panels

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 18 MPs from Tamil Nadu, including P Chidambaram and Tiruchy Siva, have been selected as members of various parliamentary standing committees.

Siva has been designated as chairperson of the committee on industry.

According to a Parliament bulletin, in consultation with Lok Sabha Speaker, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has reconstituted eight department-related parliamentary standing committees. This reconfiguration is set to take effect from September 13.

DMK member Pon Gautham Sigamani has been appointed as member of the parliamentary standing committee for commerce. Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), TR Paarivendhar (DMK) and S Venkatesan (CPM) have made members of the parliamentary standing committee for education, women, children, youth and sports.

Lok Sabha MPs K Navaskani (IUML) and DVN Senthil Kumar S (DMK) have been appointed members of the health and family welfare committee. P Chidambaram (Congress), NR Elango (DMK) and Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) have been chosen as members of the committee on home affairs.

MPs TRVS Ramesh (DMK), Su Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) and Vijaykumar alias Vijay Vasanth (Congress) have been named members of the committee on industry. MPs P Wilson (DMK), B Manickam Tagore (Congress) and A Raja (DMK) have secured roles as members in the committee on personnel, public grievances, law, and justice. DMK MP SS Palanimanickam has been made member of committee on transport, tourism and culture.

CHENNAI: A total of 18 MPs from Tamil Nadu, including P Chidambaram and Tiruchy Siva, have been selected as members of various parliamentary standing committees. Siva has been designated as chairperson of the committee on industry. According to a Parliament bulletin, in consultation with Lok Sabha Speaker, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has reconstituted eight department-related parliamentary standing committees. This reconfiguration is set to take effect from September 13.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DMK member Pon Gautham Sigamani has been appointed as member of the parliamentary standing committee for commerce. Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), TR Paarivendhar (DMK) and S Venkatesan (CPM) have made members of the parliamentary standing committee for education, women, children, youth and sports. Lok Sabha MPs K Navaskani (IUML) and DVN Senthil Kumar S (DMK) have been appointed members of the health and family welfare committee. P Chidambaram (Congress), NR Elango (DMK) and Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) have been chosen as members of the committee on home affairs. MPs TRVS Ramesh (DMK), Su Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) and Vijaykumar alias Vijay Vasanth (Congress) have been named members of the committee on industry. MPs P Wilson (DMK), B Manickam Tagore (Congress) and A Raja (DMK) have secured roles as members in the committee on personnel, public grievances, law, and justice. DMK MP SS Palanimanickam has been made member of committee on transport, tourism and culture.