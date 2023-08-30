1K doctor vacancies at government hospitals will be filled soon: Min Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department is in the process of filling around vacancies of 1,000 doctors vacancies in government hospitals in a couple of months, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, adding the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) was told to fill these vacancies.

Speaking to reporters at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Subramanian said the board (MRB) was told to prepare for the exam. “The release of the result of the exam conducted for 1,021 assistant surgeons posts in April by MRB was delayed due to court cases and due to the demand for incentive marks for doctors working in government hospitals during Covid-19,” he said, adding after the board completes the recruitment, Chief Minister MK Stalin will give appointment orders to around 3,000 doctors and health care workers.

Subramanian said this in response to reporters’ query about shortage of doctors in government hospitals. The minister said now there are around 20,000 government doctors, and vacancies arise as seniors retire from the service. The government is continuously taking efforts to fill vacancies, he reiterated.

Inaugurating various facilities at the hospital, Subramanian said soon critical care Block with 300 beds at the cost of `112 crore and a hostel for nurses at a cost of `7crore will be constructed at the hospital.

The health minister inaugurated Sensory Integration Therapeutic Park at the Department of Social Paediatrics set up for the autistic children of north Chennai.

The sensory park is equipped with tactile sensory pathway, water sensory play therapy, pebbles and sand sensory play therapy and others. The minister also released a booklet on hypertension awareness highlighting the risk factors, preventive measures and treatment modalities. He also inaugurated a waiting hall in the diabetology block to accommodate around 50 diabetic patients waiting to give blood samples.

According to the press release, the hospital has been granted a five-year accreditation for its renovated Animal House from the National Medical Commission (NMC). North Chennai MP Kalanithi Veerasamy, Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan, Director of Medical Education and Researc Dr R Shanthimalar, Dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital Dr P Balaji and others were present during the event.

CHENNAI: The health department is in the process of filling around vacancies of 1,000 doctors vacancies in government hospitals in a couple of months, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, adding the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) was told to fill these vacancies. Speaking to reporters at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Subramanian said the board (MRB) was told to prepare for the exam. “The release of the result of the exam conducted for 1,021 assistant surgeons posts in April by MRB was delayed due to court cases and due to the demand for incentive marks for doctors working in government hospitals during Covid-19,” he said, adding after the board completes the recruitment, Chief Minister MK Stalin will give appointment orders to around 3,000 doctors and health care workers. Subramanian said this in response to reporters’ query about shortage of doctors in government hospitals. The minister said now there are around 20,000 government doctors, and vacancies arise as seniors retire from the service. The government is continuously taking efforts to fill vacancies, he reiterated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inaugurating various facilities at the hospital, Subramanian said soon critical care Block with 300 beds at the cost of `112 crore and a hostel for nurses at a cost of `7crore will be constructed at the hospital. The health minister inaugurated Sensory Integration Therapeutic Park at the Department of Social Paediatrics set up for the autistic children of north Chennai. The sensory park is equipped with tactile sensory pathway, water sensory play therapy, pebbles and sand sensory play therapy and others. The minister also released a booklet on hypertension awareness highlighting the risk factors, preventive measures and treatment modalities. He also inaugurated a waiting hall in the diabetology block to accommodate around 50 diabetic patients waiting to give blood samples. According to the press release, the hospital has been granted a five-year accreditation for its renovated Animal House from the National Medical Commission (NMC). North Chennai MP Kalanithi Veerasamy, Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan, Director of Medical Education and Researc Dr R Shanthimalar, Dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital Dr P Balaji and others were present during the event.