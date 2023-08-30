After 2 months’ delay, Adi Dravidar schools told to fill teacher vacancies

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than two months after the schools reopened, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department has issued circulars to fill the vacancies of 120 bachelor of teaching (BT) assistants posts and 50 postgraduate teacher posts in higher secondary schools, high schools and middle schools in the state.

The vacancies have to be filled through the school management committees. The department, in the circular, said preference should be given to candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities, those who have passed the teachers’ eligibility test (TET). It also said the volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi should be given preference while recruiting BT assistants.

The circular said for PG teachers, those who cleared the TRB examination and participated in the certificate verification should be given priority. The candidates from nearby areas of the school should also be given priority. The circular also said no extension will be given for the appointment process.

However, the headmasters and teachers working in the schools said the department is forcing the schools to conduct recruitment in a hurry. “If we have to follow the process said in the circular dated August 28, it will take at least a week to complete.

The quarterly examinations are approaching. The schools under the school education department were asked to appoint temporary teachers at the beginning of the academic year. The department, which was created for the welfare of the weaker sections of the society, is denying them the opportunity to get proper education,” said a headmaster working in an Adi Dradivar Welfare School.

