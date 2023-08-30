Committed to fulfil NEET relaxation promise, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : While speaking at an integrated district-level youth wing executive members meeting held in Kazhudur near Veppur in Cuddalore, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that efforts will continue to obtain relaxation for NEET examination. During the gathering, attended by ministers MRK Paneerselvam and CV Ganesan, Udhayanidhi said,

"Cuddalore is a stronghold of the DMK, and Annamalai University in Chidambaram, being the first to confer a doctorate on Kalaignar, serves as a bastion of Dravidian principles. Former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi extensively traversed the district, which witnessed numerous protests." He went on to criticise the AIADMK and said,

"Despite passing a resolution in favour of NEET relaxation during their tenure, they are now on the opposite side. They have not presented a single resolution opposing NEET in their recent summit. However, I have made a promise to secure NEET relaxation, and I am committed to fulfil it." The minister further said that NEET was brought in after Jayalalithaa's demise through collaboration with the BJP, he said.

A majority of 230 out of 234 MLAs, including those from the AIADMK, voted against NEET. The resolution now awaits action at the President's office.

The tragic suicides of 21 students within the past six months underscore the urgency of abolishing NEET, he said and added, "My priority is to secure the well-being of students, not my ministerial post. I have called for an all-party meeting and a protest in front of the PM's residence to address the issue of NEET relaxation. I have also extended an invitation to the AIADMK to join this effort but they have not yet received a response." Cuddalore corporation mayor Sundari Raja, Vriddhachalam municipality chairman Sangavi Murugadoss, Dr Bala Kalaikovan from the doctors' wing, and Kurinjipadi union secretary V Sivakumar attended the event.

CUDDALORE : While speaking at an integrated district-level youth wing executive members meeting held in Kazhudur near Veppur in Cuddalore, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that efforts will continue to obtain relaxation for NEET examination. During the gathering, attended by ministers MRK Paneerselvam and CV Ganesan, Udhayanidhi said, "Cuddalore is a stronghold of the DMK, and Annamalai University in Chidambaram, being the first to confer a doctorate on Kalaignar, serves as a bastion of Dravidian principles. Former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi extensively traversed the district, which witnessed numerous protests." He went on to criticise the AIADMK and said, "Despite passing a resolution in favour of NEET relaxation during their tenure, they are now on the opposite side. They have not presented a single resolution opposing NEET in their recent summit. However, I have made a promise to secure NEET relaxation, and I am committed to fulfil it." The minister further said that NEET was brought in after Jayalalithaa's demise through collaboration with the BJP, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A majority of 230 out of 234 MLAs, including those from the AIADMK, voted against NEET. The resolution now awaits action at the President's office. The tragic suicides of 21 students within the past six months underscore the urgency of abolishing NEET, he said and added, "My priority is to secure the well-being of students, not my ministerial post. I have called for an all-party meeting and a protest in front of the PM's residence to address the issue of NEET relaxation. I have also extended an invitation to the AIADMK to join this effort but they have not yet received a response." Cuddalore corporation mayor Sundari Raja, Vriddhachalam municipality chairman Sangavi Murugadoss, Dr Bala Kalaikovan from the doctors' wing, and Kurinjipadi union secretary V Sivakumar attended the event.