Congress refusing water to TN, DMK must quit INDIA says NTK Chief Seeman 

By Express News Service

ERODE: DMK should exit the INDIA alliance, in which Congress is a partner, as Karnataka is refusing to release Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery waters, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman has said.

Addressing media persons in Erode on Tuesday after a party meeting, Seeman said, “Though DMK and Congress are in the same alliance, the Congress government in Karnataka has refused to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. So, the DMK should leave the alliance.”

He further said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested in the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu, he would contest against him. “Naam Tamilar Katchi will contest the parliamentary elections alone. Otherwise, we will form alliances with parties that accept our ideology,” he added.

