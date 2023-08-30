Court quashes chargesheet against two cops for assaulting a man 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC quashed a chargesheet filed against two policemen--a sub inspector and a head constable--for assaulting a man while arresting him in Ramanathapuram in 2013.

Justice P Dhanabal passed the order on a joint petition filed by the police personnel- K Jeyabalan, who was the then SI of Kenikkarai police station and N Murugan, the then head constable of the same police station - to quash the charge sheet filed at Judicial Magistrate II of Ramanathapuram.

According to the petitioners, the chargesheet was filed due to a private complaint against them by Kandavel. Kandavel had gone to the police station to inquire about the action taken on another complaint given by him against his neighbour G Sethuraman for allegedly breaking the glasses of his two-wheeler. He claimed before the magistrate court the two policemen registered a false case, assaulted and arrested him, causing him injuries. Though he complained of chest pain, the officials ignored it and remanded him to judicial custody, Kandavel had alleged.

The petitioners claimed they had registered the FIR against Kandavel on November 11, 2013, only based on a complaint lodged by Sethuraman. Justice Dhanabal noted that the magistrate, while taking cognisance of Kandavel’s complaint had failed to mention the offences. He also noted from the records that there is no evidence to show that Kandavel suffered chest pain as he had not even cooperated with the medical examination. The judge also took note of the fact that a similar complaint lodged by Kandavel before the Human Rights Commission was dismissed by the commission.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC quashed a chargesheet filed against two policemen--a sub inspector and a head constable--for assaulting a man while arresting him in Ramanathapuram in 2013. Justice P Dhanabal passed the order on a joint petition filed by the police personnel- K Jeyabalan, who was the then SI of Kenikkarai police station and N Murugan, the then head constable of the same police station - to quash the charge sheet filed at Judicial Magistrate II of Ramanathapuram. According to the petitioners, the chargesheet was filed due to a private complaint against them by Kandavel. Kandavel had gone to the police station to inquire about the action taken on another complaint given by him against his neighbour G Sethuraman for allegedly breaking the glasses of his two-wheeler. He claimed before the magistrate court the two policemen registered a false case, assaulted and arrested him, causing him injuries. Though he complained of chest pain, the officials ignored it and remanded him to judicial custody, Kandavel had alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petitioners claimed they had registered the FIR against Kandavel on November 11, 2013, only based on a complaint lodged by Sethuraman. Justice Dhanabal noted that the magistrate, while taking cognisance of Kandavel’s complaint had failed to mention the offences. He also noted from the records that there is no evidence to show that Kandavel suffered chest pain as he had not even cooperated with the medical examination. The judge also took note of the fact that a similar complaint lodged by Kandavel before the Human Rights Commission was dismissed by the commission.