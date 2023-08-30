Decades-long wait for proper roads, ration shop at Perambalur village prolongs

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: With no proper roads or ration shops, life is indeed hard for residents of Palaya Arasamangalam village in Perambalur.

Petitions to the authorities have failed to produce any action, they added. The village, situated in Vadakalur panchayat, is home to over 200 families, but no roads have been laid over the past ten years.

As a result, commuting on the village roads, on foot or on wheels, is a challenge, especially for the farmers who seek to transport their produce. The nearest ration shop being in Vadakalur, villagers have to walk at least 2 km to purchase essentials, which becomes especially hard for the elderly. A petition was filed at the district collectorate two months ago, but no action was taken.

Speaking to TNIE, A Saran, a resident said, "Roads in our village are riddled with potholes and poorly lit, posing a challenge to motorists especially during the night hours. During the monsoons, many people fall off their two-wheelers and get injured, and heavy vehicles including tractors get stuck on slushy roads." A Vani, another resident, said,

"When there is no one at home, it is difficult for me to carry items from the ration shop. There is not enough transport here, and sometimes we have to ask two-wheelers for help. Except those who own two-wheelers in the village, everyone has to walk to the ration shop. So the district administration should come forward to set up a shop for the public interest."

When contacted, Veppur Block Development Officer R Selvakumar told TNIE, "We are aware of this issue. We have planned to build the road here under the 15th Finance Commission grant. This will be fixed soon." The Perambalur District Supply Official said, "We have not received any petition. However, we will check this and take immediate steps."

