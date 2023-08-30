Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant found dead in Kadambur forest

Sources added that the elephant did not have any injuries. Also a foul smell in the area indictaed that the elephant died a few days ago.

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

ERODE: An 18-year-old female elephant was found dead in Kadambur forest range under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Tuesday. Forest officials said the elephant died of natural causes.

According to sources, frontline staff of Kadambur forest range spotted the carcass during patrol duty on Tuesday morning the near Matheswaran Temple in Arigium village. Sathyamangalam DFO Sudhakar held an inspection at the spot.

Sources added that the elephant did not have any injuries. “Frontline staff detected foul smell in the area during patrolling. So it is possible that the elephant died a few days ago. There were no injuries on the elephant,” officials added.

Forest officials added that two elephants came out of the forest area in Kongarpalayam and entered a farmland on Monday night. “More than 50 banana trees were damaged” a forest officer said.

