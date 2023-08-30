Flag hoisted, Velankanni shrine fest off to A colourful start 

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Thousands of devotees thronged Velankanni in the district to participate in the annual festival of St Mary’s Nativity which commenced on Tuesday with the hoisting of the festival flag atop the pole near Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health.

The festival flag blessed by former bishop Devadass Ambrose and bishop in-charge L Sahayaraj from Thanjavur archdiocese was taken out on a procession before being hoisted on the pole around 6.30 pm.

The 11-day festival will witness the car procession on September 7, when the footfall is expected to be at its peak, before drawing to a close on September 8.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the festival such as deployment of police personnel, and the installation of potable water facility and toilets for devotees. The Coastal Security Group also has taken measures to prevent bathing in sea.

Six pilgrims beat man to death

Mayiladuthurai: Six youth from Cuddalore heading to Velankanni shrine were arrested for allegedly beating to death a man who tried to steal their mobile phones. The arrested are Vetrivel (18), Ponniselvan (19), Balasubramaniyam (21), Dinesh (20), Sugumar (19) and Muthukamalesh (20). While they were at Karuvizhanthanathapuram, around 5 am, D Ilangovan of Melaperumpallam tried to steal their mobile phones. The group beat him up. He later died at a hospital.

