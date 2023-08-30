Girls give bus a push, TNSTC suspends four staffers 

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARAI: TNSTC Nagercoil suspended four staff, including the driver and conductor of a bus, on Tuesday. Sources said, a video went viral on social media, in which a group of college girl students are seen pushing a stationary bus from behind in the Nagercoil area.

A senior TNSTC official said the incident happened a few days back, following which, the Nagercoil TNSTC authorities suspended the bus driver and conductor of the bus, besides an electrician and night supervisor of the depot in Nagercoil.

A charge memo was also served to two officials, the official said, adding that if the staff took care of the vehicle, this incident could have been avoided.

