Girls give bus a push, TNSTC suspends four staffers
A charge memo was also served to two officials, the official said, adding that if the staff took care of the vehicle, this incident could have been avoided.
Published: 30th August 2023 06:43 AM | Last Updated: 30th August 2023 06:43 AM | A+A A-
KANNIYAKUMARAI: TNSTC Nagercoil suspended four staff, including the driver and conductor of a bus, on Tuesday. Sources said, a video went viral on social media, in which a group of college girl students are seen pushing a stationary bus from behind in the Nagercoil area.
A senior TNSTC official said the incident happened a few days back, following which, the Nagercoil TNSTC authorities suspended the bus driver and conductor of the bus, besides an electrician and night supervisor of the depot in Nagercoil.
