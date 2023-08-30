Hannan Mollah call for farmers to besiege Raj Bhavans on November 26

By Express News Service

TIRCHY: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having reneged on his promises to farmers, let us this time, instead of Delhi, converge before the Raj Bhavans in all states in protest, farmer leader Hannan Mollah told the gathering at the state conference of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

"Two years ago, farmers waged a battle against the Union government’s three black farm laws. Promises by Modi at that time, including the introduction of minimum support price for all agricultural products and the repeal of Electricity Bill, were not fulfilled. This year, instead of ‘Delhi Chalo’, let’s occupy all state capitals by agitating in front of the governor’s office on November 26,” Mollah said.

Nagammal D of All India Kisan Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) said, “We all depend on agricultural products in our everyday life, yet farmers struggle. If a farmer gets hospitalised, he has to avail of a loan. He needs one to even organise a household function. It is this that drives farmers’ suicide. There are no laws that help farmers. All their profits go to middlemen.”

AIKS member Vengaiyah rued that the Union government’s fund allocation for agriculture and farmers was on the decline. SKM’s Tamil Nadu coordinator K Balakrishnan and organisation’s district coordinator Ayalai Siva Suriyan were present.

