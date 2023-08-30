Madras HC turns down PMK plea seeking nod to hold meeting in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to issue directions to Cuddalore police or the district administration in connection with a petition filed by PMK for conducting a public meeting on August 30.

The petition was filed by Muthukrishnan, PMK Cuddalore district secretary, after the district police refused permission for meeting in Neyveli to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the PMK. Police had refused permission citing law order concerns in the wake of violent incidents that took place in Cuddalore on July 28.

Advocate K Balu appeared for the petitioner, seeking permission for the meeting to be held either at Vadalur or Kullanchavadi, 25 km form Neyveli, both of which had been declined by the police.

Opposing the petition, Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodaran, said, “PMK cadre had caused damage to vehicles and other properties. The meeting is being planned only to rake up the NLC issue and police anticipate law and order problem.”

Taking note of the objections raised by the police, Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the petitioner to conduct the meeting outside Cuddalore, either in Villupuram or Kallakurichi. The court also told the petitioner not to speak about the NLC issue. “This court must strike a balance and take into consideration the right of the political party to conduct a political meeting, and at the same time, this court cannot close its eyes to the ground reality and turn a deaf ear to apprehensions that have been raised by the respondent police,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

The court also imposed several conditions on the petitioner, including not to make any provocative statements and to conduct the meeting between 6 pm to 8 pm. “We are not going to apply for permission for public meeting in any other district,” Balu said following the judgement.

