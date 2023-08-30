Puducherry seeks release of Cauvery water from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to Karaikal

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory of Puducherry has sought release of adequate quantities of Cauvery water from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to meet the needs of the Karaikal region.

According to PWD Minister Lakshminarayanan, the current water flow for the ongoing water year 2023-24, spanning from June 1, 2023 to August 28, 2023, stands at 0.4373 TMC.

This figure falls short of the stipulated combined cumulative flows of 1.198 TMC as of August 28, resulting in a substantial deficit of 0.7607 TMC, equivalent to 63.49% of the overall shortfall. This deficit threatens crucial agricultural activities in Karaikal, particularly rice cultivation. Specifically, the cumulative water released for June and July 2023 was only 0.1810 TMC, compared to the allocated 0.250 TMC up to July 31.

This marked a shortfall of 0.0690 TMC, accounting for 27.60% of the deficit. The situation remains grim even in August, with only 0.2563 TMC received so far against the required 1.050 TMC. This was raised by the administrative officials at the 85th meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting held through video conferencing on Tuesday. The minister said the water shortage could adversely impact the Kuruvai crop season.

Around 5,200 hectares of agricultural area (700 hectares under Kuruvai and 450 hectares under Thaladi and Sambha) in Karaikal, which is dependent on Cauvery water, will be affected, said the director of agriculture, B Balagandhi. To address the crisis, the authorities have proposed the evolving a pro-rata sharing formula, especially for distress years, and have appealed to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for its formulation.

Additionally, the government has requested a change in the Cauvery Water Commission Hydrological Observation sites for measuring water discharge. The current sites at Peralam and Thengudi would be replaced with Kannapoor and Melapolagam, strategically located at the border of Karaikal and Tamil Nadu. This move aims to more accurately gauge water flow and distribution in the region.

Though during the 21st meeting of CWMA, the authority has approved the estimate for shifting of sites, delays have been encountered on site selection for building construction. A joint inspection for the selection of the new sites was scheduled for August 23 and 24 but was later postponed to September 7. Meanwhile, the CWRC is set to convene on September 12 to further address the ongoing issues. The government has appointed advocate CS Vaithinathan to plead for Puducherry in the Supreme Court on the water dispute.

