Pudukkottai TNSTC workers plan protest against plans to move tyre plant

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Workers from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Pudukkottai have voiced their concerns about relocating the existing tyre retreading plant near the new bus stand to Tiruchy, which could potentially disrupt bus services.

Although no official announcement has been made, the unions initiated a protest after receiving information from internal sources.

Transport employees who spoke to TNIE expressed that the proposal to move the plant, responsible for tyre repair and renovation, from Pudukkottai by the end of the month is part of cost-saving measures by the department.

A senior worker stated, "The plant currently handles 20 tyres a day. The depots at Aranthangi (35 km), Gandharvakottai (20 km), Alangudi (20 km), Ponnamaravathy (45 km), and Illuppur (20 km) all rely on the plant. Tyres sent for repair from these bus depots are usually ready for use the next day.

However moving the plant to Tiruchy would increase distance and lead to delays in repair work." The CITU, led by CPM MLA M Chinnadurai, has scheduled a protest on August 31 opposing the decision. Mohammad Ali Jinnah, CITU district secretary, shared, "The Pudukkottai Division has 423 operating buses, all dependent on this plant.

When the plant was moved to Karaikudi from 2011-2014, we faced delays of 5 to 10 days even for minor repairs. Only after significant effort did we manage to bring it back. We fear a recurrence of those issues." R Ilangovan, general manager of TNSTC Pudukkottai, refuted any such reports. "We have no intentions to move the plant. Reports suggesting otherwise are false," he said.

When questioned about potential action against those spreading this information, he remarked, "We plan to engage with the union and clarify the situation." Mohan R, managing director, Kumbakonam Zone TNSTC, also denied knowledge of such plans. "I am unaware of any such proposals, and it's possible that the unions are circulating inaccurate information," he said. Workers from TNSTC and CITU members speculated that the protest announcement may have prompted the department to reconsider their stance.

PUDUKOTTAI: Workers from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Pudukkottai have voiced their concerns about relocating the existing tyre retreading plant near the new bus stand to Tiruchy, which could potentially disrupt bus services. Although no official announcement has been made, the unions initiated a protest after receiving information from internal sources. Transport employees who spoke to TNIE expressed that the proposal to move the plant, responsible for tyre repair and renovation, from Pudukkottai by the end of the month is part of cost-saving measures by the department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A senior worker stated, "The plant currently handles 20 tyres a day. The depots at Aranthangi (35 km), Gandharvakottai (20 km), Alangudi (20 km), Ponnamaravathy (45 km), and Illuppur (20 km) all rely on the plant. Tyres sent for repair from these bus depots are usually ready for use the next day. However moving the plant to Tiruchy would increase distance and lead to delays in repair work." The CITU, led by CPM MLA M Chinnadurai, has scheduled a protest on August 31 opposing the decision. Mohammad Ali Jinnah, CITU district secretary, shared, "The Pudukkottai Division has 423 operating buses, all dependent on this plant. When the plant was moved to Karaikudi from 2011-2014, we faced delays of 5 to 10 days even for minor repairs. Only after significant effort did we manage to bring it back. We fear a recurrence of those issues." R Ilangovan, general manager of TNSTC Pudukkottai, refuted any such reports. "We have no intentions to move the plant. Reports suggesting otherwise are false," he said. When questioned about potential action against those spreading this information, he remarked, "We plan to engage with the union and clarify the situation." Mohan R, managing director, Kumbakonam Zone TNSTC, also denied knowledge of such plans. "I am unaware of any such proposals, and it's possible that the unions are circulating inaccurate information," he said. Workers from TNSTC and CITU members speculated that the protest announcement may have prompted the department to reconsider their stance.