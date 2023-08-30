Rope car facility at Anuvavi temple will affect wildlife, fights activists

S Senthil Kumar By

COIMBATORE: The HR&CE department recently announced plans to build rope car facility at Anuvavi Subramaniya Swami temple at a cost of Rs13 crore at a height of 420m. Wildlife activists oppose HR&CE department’s proposal saying the place is part of an elephant corridor.

They added that Anuvavi is among the 150 elephant corridors identified by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change in Anaikatti South range. According to sources, based on Coimbatore forest department’s advice, the temple has reduced darshan timings to prevent human-animal conflict.

K Kalidass, who is a member of State Wildlife Board and founder of the NGO Osai, said “HR&CE minister Sekar Babu and officials should realise that temples located inside forests are different from the ones located outside. For ages, Tamils have been climbing steps to worship in temples located atop hills or hillocks. This practice should not be violated. If such technology is introduced, there is chance of more devotees visiting and it would increase human-animal conflict. Introducing rope car will create huge negative impact to the wildlife and also damage nature.”

A member of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) on the condition of anonymity told TNIE that there is no necessity to set up rope car facility in Anuvavi as the temple has only 560 steps unlike the Palani temple and devotees can easily climb those steps.

“If rope car is introduced, wildlife movement, especially elephants will start visiting nearby residential areas all time since Periya Thadagam (Anaikatti south) is already affected due to the frequent intrusion of elephants. Even during the afternoon, there were reports that wild elephants are frequently crossing the steps and the staff is being engaged to divert the animal. Not only wild elephants, free movement of gaur, spotted deer and even wild boar would also be affected,” the member added.

Sources added that Anuvavi is a haven for birds and the forest department had proposed introducing bird watching near the temple. A recent survey conducted by bird watchers in western ghats revealed presence of 415 bird species, including migratory birds like Asian brown fly catcher and India Pitta. Sources in the Coimbatore forest division said they are yet to decide the next course of action regarding the HR&CE department’s proposal.

