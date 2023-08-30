Tahsildar suspended over injury during eviction drive, staff livid

By Express News Service

KALLAKURUCHI: About 300 members of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association members were detained by police after they staged protest in front of the collectorate on Tuesday. They were demanding to revoke the suspension of a special tahsildar in the district. Association president Murugaiyan said the protest would continue on Wednesday in other districts.

According to sources, Kannan from Rishivandhiyam had filed a case in Madras High Court in 2009, seeking access to the path to his land i that was encroached. On June 16, the court directed the encroachments to be cleared. On August 9, special tahsildar Manoj Muniyan cleared the encroachments. During the process, 3 residents sustained injuries. They lodged complaints against Manoj and collector Shravan Kumar suspended him.

Protesting the suspension, members of Tamil Nadu State Revenue Officials Association from Kallakurichi staged a demonstration on August 14. On the same day, the affected residents also held a protest outside the collector’s office. “The tahsildar acted without adhering to protocol and failed to report the incident to higher officials. A committee comprising the district revenue officer and additional SP will investigate the complaints against him,” said Kumar. He added that he had met the association functionaries and explained the situation ton Tuesday.

“He didn’t even notify the respective taluk tahsildar, a mandatory step. Even the police officials advised him to clear the encroached area according to the court order, but he proceeded to clear all 10 houses and parts of five houses without prior communication, causing damage to residents’ belongings and injuries to three individuals,” another source said.

