Announce policy decision on new secretariat, TN CM urged

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) on Wednesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce a policy decision on either shifting the present secretariat to another place or constructing a new secretariat to tackle the problems faced by the employees of the state secretariat including space constraints.

Recently, the association had urged Stalin to shift the secretariat to Omandurar government estate where the assembly cum state secretariat was functioning between 2010 and 2011. Now, the building is functioning as a government multi-super speciality hospital. In his response, Health Minister M Subramanian had ruled out the possibility saying the hospital would not be disturbed.

TANSA president G Venkatesan, in a statement, said the old building of the secfetariat is so congested that the free movement of employees is difficult. Venkatesan said there is no sufficient place for parking the vehicles and there are strong apprehensions about the stability of the 10-storey Namakkal Kavignar Maligai.

“Besides, in Maligai, there is no infrastructure to evacuate the polluted air due to the air conditioning facilities,” he said. As far as the Assembly hall is concerned, there is space constraint for the 234 MLAs and this would aggravate if the legislative council is established, he added.

