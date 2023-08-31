Home States Tamil Nadu

Balaji asked to move HC to get clarification on bail plea

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged ‘cash for jobs’ scam is currently lodged in Puzhal central prison.

Published: 31st August 2023

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The special trial court directed Minister V Senthil Balaji’s counsel to approach the Madras High Court to obtain clarification on his bail petition. Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged ‘cash for jobs’ scam is currently lodged in Puzhal central prison.

The case was transferred from principal sessions court to special trial court for MP/MLAs in Chennai on August 17. He was furnished with a chargesheet by the ED on Monday and a bail petition was filed before the principal sessions court in Chennai by Balaji’s counsel on Tuesday.

When the case came up for hearing, Principal Judge S Alli directed him to approach the trial court for bail. When the counsel moved the bail petition before the special trial court, Special Judge K Ravi expressed doubts about the court’s jurisdiction to entertain bail plea in an ED case.

He directed the counsel to approach the high court and obtain clarification on which court has the jurisdiction to entertain the bail plea. While the bail petition was moved on Wednesday, journalists were barred from entering the court premises.

