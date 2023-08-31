Buildings razed in Vellore, 'encroachers' want home 

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE : The state highways department carried out a series of demolitions on Kagithapattarai Road in Vellore on Wednesday. As many as 32 structures — 11 shops, 16 combined residential and commercial properties, four houses, and a temple — were removed from the encroached land opposite to Srinivasa theatre.

Officials said that the move is part of an initiative to expand the road and enhance traffic flow. The cleared area, spanning between 15 and 40 feet, will be integrated into the roadway after resurfacing. The affected land falls under the jurisdiction of the state highway department.

"We undertook the demolition to restore the road's original width, ensuring smoother vehicular movement. Most of the demolished structures were commercial properties," said an official from the state highways department. However, locals affected by the demolitions expressed their dissatisfaction.

They claim that the department had issued multiple notices over the past year but no alternative housing arrangements were made for them. "We have repeatedly requested for an arrangement and have submitted petitions to the collector. Our families have resided here for decades. The houses were built, assuming the land was privately owned. We were even issued government identification documents during registration," said Kamala, a resident.

According to the officials, they issued three notices last year. The most recent one, dated August 28, clearly instructed the occupants to vacate the premises. "We followed due process, and after a reasonable waiting period, we proceeded with the clearance," said an official. Among the displaced were around 30 students. The sudden eviction disrupted their routines and impacted their studies. "I missed my monthly exam due to the eviction. Some of my study materials were also lost in the process," said a Class 9 student. Officials assured the public that alternatives are being explored and will be provided soon.

VELLORE : The state highways department carried out a series of demolitions on Kagithapattarai Road in Vellore on Wednesday. As many as 32 structures — 11 shops, 16 combined residential and commercial properties, four houses, and a temple — were removed from the encroached land opposite to Srinivasa theatre. Officials said that the move is part of an initiative to expand the road and enhance traffic flow. The cleared area, spanning between 15 and 40 feet, will be integrated into the roadway after resurfacing. The affected land falls under the jurisdiction of the state highway department. "We undertook the demolition to restore the road's original width, ensuring smoother vehicular movement. Most of the demolished structures were commercial properties," said an official from the state highways department. However, locals affected by the demolitions expressed their dissatisfaction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They claim that the department had issued multiple notices over the past year but no alternative housing arrangements were made for them. "We have repeatedly requested for an arrangement and have submitted petitions to the collector. Our families have resided here for decades. The houses were built, assuming the land was privately owned. We were even issued government identification documents during registration," said Kamala, a resident. According to the officials, they issued three notices last year. The most recent one, dated August 28, clearly instructed the occupants to vacate the premises. "We followed due process, and after a reasonable waiting period, we proceeded with the clearance," said an official. Among the displaced were around 30 students. The sudden eviction disrupted their routines and impacted their studies. "I missed my monthly exam due to the eviction. Some of my study materials were also lost in the process," said a Class 9 student. Officials assured the public that alternatives are being explored and will be provided soon.