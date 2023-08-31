Dalits allege social boycott in Krishnagiri village

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A parking dispute between a dalit and caste Hindu man has allegedly resulted in social boycott of SC people living in Karadikkal in Madakkal panchayat. According to sources, 160 families, including 23 SC and 60 Irula families, are living in the village.

Last month, M Natraj (56), a dalit, allegedly occupied a small portion of government land near the store run by C Kumaresan (47), a caste Hindu. When Kumaresan parked his car in the land, an argument broke out between them, following which Natraj lodged complaint at Thalli police station and also erected a board in the land bearing the photo of BR Ambedkar. Police pacified both sides.

Subsequently, caste Hindus, along with some tribal people, submitted petition to Anchetti tahsildar against Natraj in the second week of August. Tahsildar P Mohan removed the board and erected another one stating it was government land and warned action against trespassing. Caste Hindus in the village objected to this and along with some tribal people submitted petition to Anchetti tahsildar against Natraj in the second week of August. Tahsildar P Mohan removed the board and erected another one stating it was government land and warned action against trespassing.

The issue did not end there as Natraj and another dalit man K Samundi (39) alleged that traders in the village refused to entertain people from their community allegedly due to a diktat from caste Hindu village elders. Denkanikottai inspector Nagaraj told TNIE that police personnel have been deployed in the village and revenue officials have warned people against ostracisation. Anchetti tahsildar P Mohan said he came to know about the ostracisation on Sunday, and visited the village on Monday. He warned shop keepers not to boycott dalit people.

During TNIE’s visit to the village on Monday, Kumaresan denied the charges. Claiming he had CCTV footage, Kumaresan said he refused to sell cigarettes to school students and that he was selling to all people in the village. Apart from this, there are two shops owned by caste Hindus in the village. The owner of one of the shops allegedly refused to sell to dalits.

The dalits claim to have recorded the traders’ statement that he was following the diktat and said they would show it to revenue officials at the appropriate time. Mare Gowdu, a caste Hindu man, also refuted allegation about ostracisation of dalits.

Samundi said dalits did not have access to the community hall and four temples in the village. “We are paying annual tax in terms of grain to the priest, but we are not allowed into the temple.”

Tahsildar Mohan said he was unaware of denial of temple entry and that he would look into the issue. Denkanikottai DSP C Murali said he would visit the village.



KRISHNAGIRI: A parking dispute between a dalit and caste Hindu man has allegedly resulted in social boycott of SC people living in Karadikkal in Madakkal panchayat. According to sources, 160 families, including 23 SC and 60 Irula families, are living in the village. Last month, M Natraj (56), a dalit, allegedly occupied a small portion of government land near the store run by C Kumaresan (47), a caste Hindu. When Kumaresan parked his car in the land, an argument broke out between them, following which Natraj lodged complaint at Thalli police station and also erected a board in the land bearing the photo of BR Ambedkar. Police pacified both sides. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Subsequently, caste Hindus, along with some tribal people, submitted petition to Anchetti tahsildar against Natraj in the second week of August. Tahsildar P Mohan removed the board and erected another one stating it was government land and warned action against trespassing. Caste Hindus in the village objected to this and along with some tribal people submitted petition to Anchetti tahsildar against Natraj in the second week of August. Tahsildar P Mohan removed the board and erected another one stating it was government land and warned action against trespassing. The issue did not end there as Natraj and another dalit man K Samundi (39) alleged that traders in the village refused to entertain people from their community allegedly due to a diktat from caste Hindu village elders. Denkanikottai inspector Nagaraj told TNIE that police personnel have been deployed in the village and revenue officials have warned people against ostracisation. Anchetti tahsildar P Mohan said he came to know about the ostracisation on Sunday, and visited the village on Monday. He warned shop keepers not to boycott dalit people. During TNIE’s visit to the village on Monday, Kumaresan denied the charges. Claiming he had CCTV footage, Kumaresan said he refused to sell cigarettes to school students and that he was selling to all people in the village. Apart from this, there are two shops owned by caste Hindus in the village. The owner of one of the shops allegedly refused to sell to dalits. The dalits claim to have recorded the traders’ statement that he was following the diktat and said they would show it to revenue officials at the appropriate time. Mare Gowdu, a caste Hindu man, also refuted allegation about ostracisation of dalits. Samundi said dalits did not have access to the community hall and four temples in the village. “We are paying annual tax in terms of grain to the priest, but we are not allowed into the temple.” Tahsildar Mohan said he was unaware of denial of temple entry and that he would look into the issue. Denkanikottai DSP C Murali said he would visit the village.