Home States Tamil Nadu

Digital evidence exposes Balaji’s link in scam: ED

Agency says minister directly acquired illicit proceeds, collaborated with co-conspirators

Published: 31st August 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: TN minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo | PTI)

Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The  digital evidence collected during the investigation into the cash-for-jobs scam highlighted that Senthil Balaji played a pivotal role by exploiting his official capacity as transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime from 2011-16, said the  chargesheet filed by the enforcement directorate.

According to the  ED, the evidence “unquestionably” demonstrates the  conspiracy to exchange cash for job selections during the tenure of Senthil Balaji. He turned the recruitment process in the transport department into a “corrupt chiefdom”, the ED said. 

The minister directly acquired illicit proceeds  resulting from criminal activities linked to scheduled offences and collaborated with co-conspirators, including his brother Ashok Kumar,  personal assistants and officials from the transport department, to orchestrate a strategy, the ED said.

The agency said though Balaji, who is currently  lodged in Puzhal jail after his judicial custody has been extended  till September 15, had denied any links with his two personal  assistants - B Shanmugan and M Karthikeyan - investigative and  forensic findings established his involvement and role. Balaji  worked out a strategy which involved channelling cash through his brother  and accomplices, supported by digital evidence found during the  investigation. 

“These records contain cash collections and job  placements. Furthermore, the investigation unveiled tampering of  marks, favouring those candidates who paid bribes to the accused. The  proceeds of criminal activities were then layered, involving layering  and integrating into the mainstream through cash deposits and subsequent  utilisation,” the investigation agency said. The ED said it has seized a pen drive that contained an excel sheet that showed that a driver’s post in the  transport department was “priced and sold” for Rs 1.75 lakh, a  conductor’s post for Rs 2.25 lakh, a junior tradesman’s post for Rs 5  lakh, a junior assistant’s post for Rs 7 lakh and an assistant  engineer’s post for Rs 12 lakh.

The agency analysed the bank  statements of Balaji and his wife S Meghala and found “huge cash  deposits, especially during/after the period of the job racket scam in  the MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation)”.The chargesheet  said some of the “proceeds of crime” were laundered by depositing money in the bank accounts of Balaji’s family members and associates for use  or projection as untainted money and thereby, he was knowingly and  actually involved in the process or activity connected with the proceeds  of crime and eventually, committed the offence of money laundering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp