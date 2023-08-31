Digital evidence exposes Balaji’s link in scam: ED

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The digital evidence collected during the investigation into the cash-for-jobs scam highlighted that Senthil Balaji played a pivotal role by exploiting his official capacity as transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime from 2011-16, said the chargesheet filed by the enforcement directorate.

According to the ED, the evidence “unquestionably” demonstrates the conspiracy to exchange cash for job selections during the tenure of Senthil Balaji. He turned the recruitment process in the transport department into a “corrupt chiefdom”, the ED said.

The minister directly acquired illicit proceeds resulting from criminal activities linked to scheduled offences and collaborated with co-conspirators, including his brother Ashok Kumar, personal assistants and officials from the transport department, to orchestrate a strategy, the ED said.

The agency said though Balaji, who is currently lodged in Puzhal jail after his judicial custody has been extended till September 15, had denied any links with his two personal assistants - B Shanmugan and M Karthikeyan - investigative and forensic findings established his involvement and role. Balaji worked out a strategy which involved channelling cash through his brother and accomplices, supported by digital evidence found during the investigation.

“These records contain cash collections and job placements. Furthermore, the investigation unveiled tampering of marks, favouring those candidates who paid bribes to the accused. The proceeds of criminal activities were then layered, involving layering and integrating into the mainstream through cash deposits and subsequent utilisation,” the investigation agency said. The ED said it has seized a pen drive that contained an excel sheet that showed that a driver’s post in the transport department was “priced and sold” for Rs 1.75 lakh, a conductor’s post for Rs 2.25 lakh, a junior tradesman’s post for Rs 5 lakh, a junior assistant’s post for Rs 7 lakh and an assistant engineer’s post for Rs 12 lakh.

The agency analysed the bank statements of Balaji and his wife S Meghala and found “huge cash deposits, especially during/after the period of the job racket scam in the MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation)”.The chargesheet said some of the “proceeds of crime” were laundered by depositing money in the bank accounts of Balaji’s family members and associates for use or projection as untainted money and thereby, he was knowingly and actually involved in the process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime and eventually, committed the offence of money laundering.

