Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang of 7 steals 2,160 liquor bottles from lorry in Kallakurichi, two held

The stolen liquor was consumed by the accused and the remaining were sold to different parties.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  Elavansurkottai police arrested two individuals and are in search of five others for stealing liquor bottles from a lorry which was carrying the items to the TASMAC godown in Tiruvannamalai. The incident happened on August 20 when the driver, Muthumani (45), stopped at Kattukoil near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi to answer nature’s call. 

Upon returning, he discovered the tarpaulin covering the boxes had been torn. He found   that 45 boxes with 2,160 bottles have gone missing. As per the police, the lorry with 770 cases of bottles from the TASMAC depot in Thiruvarur, en route to Tiruvannamalai, set out on August 20. The police reviewed CCTV footage, confirming seven individuals, from the group led by Potrasu (45) from Usilampatti, arrived in a car and took away the boxes. Vijayan (37) and Manikandan (35) from the group were arrested. 
The police said, the gang had trailed the lorry from its point of origin. The stolen liquor was consumed by the accused and the remaining were sold to different parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp