Gang of 7 steals 2,160 liquor bottles from lorry in Kallakurichi, two held

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Elavansurkottai police arrested two individuals and are in search of five others for stealing liquor bottles from a lorry which was carrying the items to the TASMAC godown in Tiruvannamalai. The incident happened on August 20 when the driver, Muthumani (45), stopped at Kattukoil near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi to answer nature’s call.

Upon returning, he discovered the tarpaulin covering the boxes had been torn. He found that 45 boxes with 2,160 bottles have gone missing. As per the police, the lorry with 770 cases of bottles from the TASMAC depot in Thiruvarur, en route to Tiruvannamalai, set out on August 20. The police reviewed CCTV footage, confirming seven individuals, from the group led by Potrasu (45) from Usilampatti, arrived in a car and took away the boxes. Vijayan (37) and Manikandan (35) from the group were arrested.

The police said, the gang had trailed the lorry from its point of origin. The stolen liquor was consumed by the accused and the remaining were sold to different parties.

