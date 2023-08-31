Home States Tamil Nadu

Meteorological dept issues heavy rainfall alert for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu

Chennai to get light to moderate rain, nine districts may continue to get rainfall on Friday

Vehicles on Madhavaram bypass in Chennai during rain on Wednesday | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The regional meteorological centre has predicted heavy rains for 16 districts of the state on Thursday. It also said that light to moderate rain is predicted in one or two places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Tuesday.

The centre said that Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts would get heavy rains on Thursday. 

It further said that on Friday, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

It added that the trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu persists. A cyclonic circulation over the south interior of Karnataka and the neighbourhood. Meanwhile, light or moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning will likely occur in some areas in Chennai during the evening and night on Thursday. 

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be 36-37 °C and 26 °C respectively. Erode recorded the highest temperature in the state on Wednesday at 38.4 °C. Periyakulam in Theni and Sirugamani in Tiruchy received 5 cm of rain each while Virudhachalam in Cuddalore received 4.7 cm of rain from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

