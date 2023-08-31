Mullakadu beach to be developed into tourist spot

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The tourism department has planned to develop Mullakadu beach into a tourist spot with water sports facilities at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore, said Minister Ramachandran on Wednesday after inspecting the site.

“Hotel Tamil Nadu, located on a 4.57 acre land, with 47 rooms was established in 1967. Beds and associated materials have been replaced at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. Public facilities are being refurbished at a cost of Rs 55 lakh. VOC provided Rs 45.46 lakh, through its CSR fund, for procuring sports kits and gadgets,” he added.

Ramachandran further said Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed to develop 10 tourist sites in every district, following consultation with legislators and tourist department. He added, “Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple and the Manapadu Holy Cross church will be improved next year. So far, 28.22 lakh tourists have visited Tiruchendur in the last four months.

The city witnessed 58.67 lakh tourists last year. Visitors are expected to increase after the completion of Tiruchendur temple mega renovation project, being carried out for `300 crore.” Tourism department director Sandeep Nanduri, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Tiruchendur Murugan temple Arangavalar kulu president Arul Murugan and other officials were present.

THOOTHUKUDI: The tourism department has planned to develop Mullakadu beach into a tourist spot with water sports facilities at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore, said Minister Ramachandran on Wednesday after inspecting the site. “Hotel Tamil Nadu, located on a 4.57 acre land, with 47 rooms was established in 1967. Beds and associated materials have been replaced at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. Public facilities are being refurbished at a cost of Rs 55 lakh. VOC provided Rs 45.46 lakh, through its CSR fund, for procuring sports kits and gadgets,” he added. Ramachandran further said Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed to develop 10 tourist sites in every district, following consultation with legislators and tourist department. He added, “Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple and the Manapadu Holy Cross church will be improved next year. So far, 28.22 lakh tourists have visited Tiruchendur in the last four months.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The city witnessed 58.67 lakh tourists last year. Visitors are expected to increase after the completion of Tiruchendur temple mega renovation project, being carried out for `300 crore.” Tourism department director Sandeep Nanduri, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Tiruchendur Murugan temple Arangavalar kulu president Arul Murugan and other officials were present.